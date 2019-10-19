Government’s love for cow only on paper: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the Central Government over the alleged decline in population of indigenous cattle. He said the Government’s love for cow is only on paper.
The former finance minister also hit out at the government over what he said was an “acute” job crisis.
In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators for people to draw their own conclusions.
Chidambaram had on Wednesday said he would tweet two economic indicators every day for people to draw their own conclusions.