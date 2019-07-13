Govt launches Open Defecation Free Plus vision document focusing on solid waste management in villages

The government on Saturday launched an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus vision document envisaging solid waste management in villages, along with the collection and transportation of biodegredable and non-biodegradable waste, an official said.

The ODF Plus is an extension of the ODF programme under the Swachch Bharat Mission. Its objective is to sustain the ODF programme and to take up solid and liquid waste management. Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria Saturda released a ‘Way Forward’ document on the ODF Plus programme.

He said there had been a change in the attitude of the people because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Mission. At the event, an ODF Plus Dashboard and a mobile application Swacch Gram Darpan app were also launched. The app allows people to monitor how the programme is working at district and state levels, an official said.

The ODF Plus programme has four verticals -- biodegradable waste management, plastic waste management, grey water management and faecal sludge management. “Provisional targets have been set under the programme and we are road mapping it now,” said Secretary Parameswaran Iyer of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Jal Shakti Ministry. “The funding for the programme will be from our own budget and from the state government’s budget along with other resources,” he added. According to the vision document, a deadline of 2023-24 has been set to achieve targets for biodegradable waste management.