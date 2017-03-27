Govt projects Rs 46,400 cr revenue from auctioned discovered small fields

The government on Monday signed contracts of fields awarded under the Discovered Small Field Bid Round 2016. The government estimates a total revenue of Rs 46,400 crore from these 31 contract areas. A press statement from the Directorate-General of Hydrocarbons noted, "Gross royalty collection and state royalty collection is expected to be around Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 2,100 crore respectively."
The government expects a revenue share of Rs 9,300 crore.
The government has awarded 31 contract areas to 22 companies, of which 15 are new entrants to the exploration and production industry.
