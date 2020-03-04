News

Govt ready to intervene if needed: FinMin

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Press Trust of India The government is working intensively to ensure meaningful intervention, if needed, to deal with the impact of unfolding coronavirus crisis on the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Replying to a query regarding her assessment of the impact of the crisis on the economy, Sitharaman said she has held meetings with industry representatives along with secretaries. The inputs were shared with different ministries. She said work is going on “intensively” in different ministries and “working out something where a meaningful intervention from the government, if necessary, can be made”.

