Govt reserves 30-cr vax doses with Bio-E; to pay ₹1,500 crore

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The Union Ministry of Health has reserved 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine that Biological-E (BE) is developing.
“The proposal of Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC),” the Ministry said on Thursday.
The double-dose vaccine candidate of the Hyderabad-based biological products company, said to be the first in the country, is undergoing Phase-3 clinical trials after showing promising results in first two phases.
It includes an antigen in-licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicine’s integrated commercialisation team, along with Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 based on a collaboration BE had entered into in November last year.
“It is is a Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months,” the Ministry said.
The vaccine will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E from August-December. For this purpose, the Health Ministry would be making an advance payment of ₹1,500 crore to the company.
The vaccine candidate has been supported by Government from the pre-clinical stage to Phase-3 studies.
The Department of Biotechnology has not only provided a grant-in-aid of over ₹100 crore, but also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.
The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the government’s wider endeavour to encourage indigenous vaccine-makers by providing them Research & Development and financial support.
This is also part of the Centre’s ‘Mission Covid Suraksha to develop a vaccine, which was launched as part of Atmanirbhar 3.0 package.
In addition, Biological E has already entered into collaboration with few other global players for the Covid vaccine. Earlier this week, it tied up with Calgary-based Providence Therapeutics to manufacture its mRNA technology-based vaccine and undertake clinical trials in India.
Besides, it already has a deal to make over 500 million doses of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. J&J’s is a viral vector based vaccine that uses human adenovirus Ad26.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...