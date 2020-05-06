Govt retains export ban on only alcohol-based hand sanitisers

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The government has come up with a new notification which retains export prohibition on only alcohol-based hand sanitisers, thereby allowing exports of non-alcohol based ones.
On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification amending the one issued earlier to bring in some leniency in the export policy for hand sanitisers.
“The notificiation dated March 24, 2020 is amended to the extent that only `alcohol based hand sanitisers’, falling under any ITCHS code, including the HS Codes mentioned above, are prohibited for export. All other items falling under the above HS Codes are freely exportable,” the fresh notification stated.
The government had placed a ban on export of both hand sanitisers and ventilators on March 24 as the number of Covid-19 cases was rising in the country and there was a shortage of both in the country.
However, since there is an increase in availability of hand sanitisers now and it is widely accepted that only the alcohol-based ones effectively kill germs, the government has decided to ease the export restrictions on the non-alcohol based sanitisers.
