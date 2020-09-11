Gujarat, Andaman & Nicobar top start-up support rankings

Gujarat retained its top position amongst States in the 2019 rankings for providing strong support to the start-up ecosystem released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Friday.

Andaman & Nicobar led in the category of Union Territories and North-Eastern States during the year, as per the States’ Start-up Ranking Framework 2019. All UTs, except Delhi, and all States in North-East India, with the exception of Assam, were ranked in the second category.

Karnataka and Kerala were recognised as top performers for taking focussed and dedicated initiatives across all pillars of the start-up ranking exercise, while Bihar, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan were recognised as leaders with well-established support systems for start-ups.

“The States’ Start-up Ranking Framework 2019 has seven broad reform areas consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed funding support, venture funding support, and awareness and outreach,” according to a statement circulated by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Dedicated funding

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of adequate funding for start-ups and said that mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies, high networth individuals and the Indian industry, too, should consider participating in the exciting journey that start ups are going through.

“While the Government of India, through its start-up fund of funds operationalised through SIDBI, continues to support the start-up ecosystem, I am delighted to see many States and PSUs coming forward with dedicated funds to support the start-ups,” he added.

In the ranking for 2018, Gujarat was at the top followed by Karnataka, Rajasthan, Odisha and Kerala.

Like the first time, in the second ranking exercise too, a total of 27 States and three UTs participated. “An evaluation committee comprising independent experts from the start-up ecosystem carried out a detailed assessment of responses across various parameters. Many parameters involved getting feedback from beneficiaries that were gathered through more than 60,000 calls made in 11 different languages to empathetically connect with beneficiaries, to ascertain the real pulse at the implementation levels,” the statement said.