Gujarat, Andaman & Nicobar top start-up support rankings

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
Gujarat retained its top position amongst States in the 2019 rankings for providing strong support to the start-up ecosystem released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Friday.
Andaman & Nicobar led in the category of Union Territories and North-Eastern States during the year, as per the States’ Start-up Ranking Framework 2019. All UTs, except Delhi, and all States in North-East India, with the exception of Assam, were ranked in the second category.
Karnataka and Kerala were recognised as top performers for taking focussed and dedicated initiatives across all pillars of the start-up ranking exercise, while Bihar, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan were recognised as leaders with well-established support systems for start-ups.
“The States’ Start-up Ranking Framework 2019 has seven broad reform areas consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed funding support, venture funding support, and awareness and outreach,” according to a statement circulated by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of adequate funding for start-ups and said that mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies, high networth individuals and the Indian industry, too, should consider participating in the exciting journey that start ups are going through.
“While the Government of India, through its start-up fund of funds operationalised through SIDBI, continues to support the start-up ecosystem, I am delighted to see many States and PSUs coming forward with dedicated funds to support the start-ups,” he added.
In the ranking for 2018, Gujarat was at the top followed by Karnataka, Rajasthan, Odisha and Kerala.
Like the first time, in the second ranking exercise too, a total of 27 States and three UTs participated. “An evaluation committee comprising independent experts from the start-up ecosystem carried out a detailed assessment of responses across various parameters. Many parameters involved getting feedback from beneficiaries that were gathered through more than 60,000 calls made in 11 different languages to empathetically connect with beneficiaries, to ascertain the real pulse at the implementation levels,” the statement said.
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at ...
₹1090 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1080106611051120 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...