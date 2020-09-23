Harsha Bhogle launches his show ‘What a Match!’ on Amazon Audible

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
Harsha Bhogle, an Indian cricket veteran, has launched his latest show “What a Match” on Audible, an Amazon audio app, as per Audible’s official release.
The veteran cricket commentator and interviewer offers exclusive match updates every morning, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Tournament.
Cricket enthusiasts can get the match highlights in short five-minute episodes, the following day.
The show will be available free of cost on all Audible apps and all Amazon Echo and Alexa-enabled devices in India, Audible mentioned.
Audible users can search for ‘What a Match’ and play the episode date-wise for specific match updates.
Commenting on his new show, Bhogle said in an official statement: “Cricket commentary is intrinsically rooted in audio as a format, which is what excites me the most about this show on Audible for the daily highlights reel.
He added: “‘What a Match’ will give listeners easy, barrier-free access to match updates on Audible apps and through Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. I think it is cool for people to say “Alexa, give me Harsha’s match report” and hear my voice come up! Looking forward to the reactions of cricket fans as we celebrate our love for the game.”
Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India, said in a statement: “We are delighted to bring alive the world of cricket for our listeners in a medium that we believe may elevate the experience.
“From latest hits and misses to highlights, Harsha covers it all on the latest show ‘What a Match’ available on all Audible apps. We look forward to wonderful innings of the show on Audible over the next couple of months,” he noted.
