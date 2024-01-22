Healthians, a leading diagnostics company, will kickstart its health-testing services in Ayodhya on the eve of Ram Mandir on Monday.

The diagnostic company already operates laboratories in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Healthians operates in more than 250 cities across the country and provides reliable testing services to help Indians pursue their wellness track from the comfort of their homes.

The launch in Ayodhya is yet another way for Healthians to offer hundreds of Indians seamless access to these services from the comfort of their homes, provided by trained and certified phlebotomists without disrupting their busy lives and everyday routines, said the company.

Deepak Sahni, founder, Healthians said launching the company’s services ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration is a very invigorating prospect. “It will also enable us to render our services to the devotees and tourists who arrive in Ayodhya along with the local population,” he added.

With an increasing network of phlebotomists, Healthians is also aiming to generate job opportunities in Ayodhya as it expects a good volume of people to start their lifestyle journeys from home.

Similarly, with a network of over 20 certified laboratories operating across the country, Healthians is also constantly expanding its services in order to further its stride in providing smooth health testing-related alternatives to Indians across several regions.

