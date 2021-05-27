Heartfulness Institute, Shri Ram Chandra Mission and CIPACA set up 50-bed Covid care centre

Heartfulness Institute and Shri Ram Chandra Mission, in partnership with CIPACA, a leading healthcare organisation that specialises in setting up and management of ICU operations, have opened a Covid-Care centre with a promise of quality healthcare services to the underprivileged and those who need it.

The Covid-care facility, which was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA and the son of CM M K Stalin, will manage mild and moderate cases and provide all quarantine facilities. Of the 50 beds in the care unit, 10 beds will provide for oxygen support. The 24x7 care unit will offer free accommodation and food to patients and for the underprivileged, medication and healthcare services will be provided at free of cost, according to a statement.

The initiative is managed in conjunction with local medical authorities and CIPACA, which will manage day-to-day operations of the Covid care unit. Plans are also underway to increase the number of beds, if necessary..

“Being one the world’s largest spiritual training organisations, at the need of the hour, they have not only extended their support for Covid care, but also want this to be the best facility with no compromise in the service. CIPACA shall deploy pulmonology, infectious diseases, internal medicine and critical care teams to back up this Covid unit, which is not the usual case with any other regular quarantine centre,” said Dr Raja Amarnath, Managing Director & Clinical lead of CIPACA.

The Heartfulness Chennai facility has a 22-acre green environment with basic infrastructure. The Covid care unit also has a reception desk, which can be reached through a phone or in-person, to check availability of the beds and make bookings.

The unit will be primarily accepting patients from lower economic strata, who do not have the means to quarantine at home.

The facility will also provide healthy catered food to patients and the medical support staff. Medical wastes will be hygienically disposed of in collaboration with local medical authorities. Those seeking treatment at the Covid-care unit will also be offered guidance on holistic lifestyle practices such as yoga and meditation for faster recovery, it said.