The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts of the state till May 9 due to the likelihood of heat wave conditions there.

The IMD said maximum temperatures were likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode; 38 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur; 37 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur; and 36 degrees Celsius in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts of the state from today until May 10.

These temperatures were three to five degrees Celsius higher than what was normal for this time of year, it said.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts on May 8 and 9 (yellow warning)," the IMD further said.

It was also said that hot and humid weather was very likely over these districts, except in the hilly areas during this period.

Besides that, warm night conditions were very likely to prevail at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts today, the IMD said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit