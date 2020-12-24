Hotel Association of India launches Telangana state chapter

Packing batteries with more punch
Following the launch of its state chapters in Karnataka and Punjab, the Hotel Association of India (HAI), the apex body of hotels across India, has launched its Telangana State Chapter to provide a unified voice to the hospitality sector and aid in the resurgence of the industry following the global pandemic.
The association has nominated senior industry leaders including Ian Dubier, Area Director, Hyderabad, and General Manager, Taj Krishna, Hyderabad; Reginald Corbett, Area General Manager, Lemon Tree Hotel, Hyderabad; Anirban Simlai, General Manager, The Park, Hyderabad; Dhiraj Mehta, General Manager, Trident Hyderabad and Sandeep Joshi, General Manager and Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Hyderabad, to drive the Chapter in the state.
The chapter will primarily be focused on taking up relevant issues and challenges facing the industry with the Telangana State Government as well as other important stakeholders within the region by ensuring greater collaboration, building partnerships, and creating an inclusive environment for the benefit of the local economy through programs that protect and promote the interests of small, and medium operators, and the larger employee base of the hotel industry.
The members of HAI’s Telangana State Committee met KT Rama Rao, State Minister of Industries, IT & Communication, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (Telangana) and submitted a memorandum of behalf of the industry.
They demanded, among others, the need to establish a State Tourism Development Board while requesting to accord industry status to the hospitality sector.
Ian Dubier in a statement said “We are very grateful to Telangana Government for their support in allowing hotels to re-open in the state. The hospitality sector has faced strong headwinds throughout the year in the state and needs immediate policy intervention in order to tide over the disastrous impact of the pandemic. There have been massive job losses and complete shutdown of hotel businesses.”
