HRD ministry releases alternative academic calendar for upper primary stage

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
The Human Resource Development Ministry has launched the alternative academic calendar for upper primary stage (Class VI to VIII) in New Delhi that has been developed by the NCERT in consultation with this ministry.
“The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister for Human Resource Development.
Soon, all the remaining classes ie, IX to XII and subject areas will be covered under this calendar. It will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need) — link for Audio books, Radio programmes, Video programme will be included, he added. The calendar contains week-wise plan consisting of activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. It maps the themes with the learning outcomes, said the official release.
It further added that the purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers/parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks. The activities given in the calendar focus on learning outcomes and can thus be achieved through any resource including the textbooks children are using in their State or Union Territories.
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...