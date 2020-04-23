HRD ministry releases alternative academic calendar for upper primary stage

The Human Resource Development Ministry has launched the alternative academic calendar for upper primary stage (Class VI to VIII) in New Delhi that has been developed by the NCERT in consultation with this ministry.

“The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister for Human Resource Development.

Soon, all the remaining classes ie, IX to XII and subject areas will be covered under this calendar. It will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need) — link for Audio books, Radio programmes, Video programme will be included, he added. The calendar contains week-wise plan consisting of activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. It maps the themes with the learning outcomes, said the official release.

It further added that the purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers/parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks. The activities given in the calendar focus on learning outcomes and can thus be achieved through any resource including the textbooks children are using in their State or Union Territories.