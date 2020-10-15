Hyderabad rains: Relief operations on, CM to review situation

After heavy downpour for over two days, there was a let up in rains on Thursday. About 45,000 people are still in 64 relief camps as some residential areas are still facing water logging. Power supply in some areas are yet to be restored.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened a review meeting later today to take stock of the rain and flood situation.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to supervise rescue and relief operations.

Medical camps

The Minister said that as there is a likelihood of sudden outbreak of epidemics and spread of water borne diseases, medical camps should be set up in the city.

After two days of unabated rains, the city is crawling back to normal life. There is no forecast of rain in the next two days.