The fifth edition of the ElectriExpo will be held at the HITEX exhibition facility in the city from August 29 to 30, 2024.

Suresh Jain, President, of the Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA) said that the expo would showcase environmental-friendly and energy-efficient electric devices and equipment.

In a statement here on Tuesday, SETA Secretary Jeet Sethi said the bi-annual event would showcase a range of latest products targeting domestic and industrial consumers.

“We are setting up over 100 stalls and expecting over 30,000 footfalls,” he said.

The SETA will also organise parallel seminars on renewable energy, green energy, energy-efficient homes and low-voltage equipment.

