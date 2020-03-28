IBF says four pay TV channels to be offered free by its members for two months

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) on Saturday said that that leading broadcasting networks will be offering four pay TV channels for free on DTH and cable networks for two months, as the country grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, IBF said, "Sony run Sony Pal, Star India run Star Utsav, Zee TV operated Zee Anmol and Viacom18’s Colors bouquet channel Colors Rishtey will be available to all viewers across the country for a period of two months free of charge on all DTH and cable networks."

" The broadcasting fraternity feels that this will provide people who are restricted to their homes, wholesome entertainment and invigorating content and will help provide relief during the period of lockdown," the statement added.

IBF said that its members faces significant uncertainties given the impact on advertising revenue for the industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, in support of the country's fight with COVID-19 outbreak these four major broadcasting networks have come forward and decided to waive off all tariffs and charges for four channels for a period of two months, it added.