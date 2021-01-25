ICAI inaugurates London Overseas Centre

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, a professional body functioning under administrative control of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, inaugurated its London Overseas Centre on January 23.

The inauguration was done virtually with Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs being the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present include Nick Low, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, Biswarup Basu, President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, among others.

With the launch of the London Overseas Centre, the institute will look at more collaborative efforts with the reputed international organisations for its courses and research, it said in a release.

The Institute of Cost Accountants operates through four Regional Councils and 108 Chapters, spread across the country. It also has 11 overseas centres. It has member strength of around 85,000.