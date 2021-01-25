News

ICAI inaugurates London Overseas Centre

Kolkata | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

Institute will look at more collaborative efforts with the reputed international organisations for its courses and research

Our Bureau

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, a professional body functioning under administrative control of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, inaugurated its London Overseas Centre on January 23.

The inauguration was done virtually with Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs being the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present include Nick Low, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, Biswarup Basu, President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, among others.

With the launch of the London Overseas Centre, the institute will look at more collaborative efforts with the reputed international organisations for its courses and research, it said in a release.

The Institute of Cost Accountants operates through four Regional Councils and 108 Chapters, spread across the country. It also has 11 overseas centres. It has member strength of around 85,000.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 25, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.