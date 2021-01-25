ICAI inaugurates London Overseas Centre

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, a professional body functioning under administrative control of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, inaugurated its London Overseas Centre on January 23.
The inauguration was done virtually with Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs being the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present include Nick Low, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, Biswarup Basu, President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, among others.
With the launch of the London Overseas Centre, the institute will look at more collaborative efforts with the reputed international organisations for its courses and research, it said in a release.
The Institute of Cost Accountants operates through four Regional Councils and 108 Chapters, spread across the country. It also has 11 overseas centres. It has member strength of around 85,000.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The current India team didn’t just clinch a series in Australia. It also tugged at the heartstrings with ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...