In a U-turn, actor Rajinikanth decides not to take political plunge

Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday made a dramatic u-turn to stay away from politics citing his health conditions, stating it was a warning from God.

His decision comes within a month of announcing plans to enter politics.

“I will serve people without entering electoral politics,” the actor said in a three-page letter that was tweeted by him.

The actor’s tweet comes a day after he was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was treated for high blood pressure for three days.

The actor decided to launch a political party in January. A formal announcement was expected on December 31, he had then said in a tweet.

In the Assembly elections in 2021, with the support of the people, the party will surely win and give Tamil Nadu a honest, transparent, corruption free and no caste or creed spiritual politics. A miracle will surely happen, the tweet said.

However, on Tuesday, the actor apologised to Rajini Makkal Mandram and people who were disappointed with his decision. “Only I know the pain while making this announcement,” he said.

The actor said that he was taking immuno suppressant and even if he was vaccinated for the coronavirus, and if his health deteriorates during election tours, those travelling with him would have emotional and financial sufferings.

The decision by Rajinikanth is a big blow to his lakhs of fans who were eagerly waiting for his entry in to politics for nearly two decades now.

Political pundits had said like the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, who had a mass appeal among voters, especially women, Rajinikanth too had the power to shake up Tamil Nadu politics and will make a lot of difference to the State politics. This was considering that there is a big vacuum in the absence of charismatic leaders like Jayalalitha or Karunanidhi.

However, today’s decision by the actor took everyone by surprise.