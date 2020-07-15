In Covid-19 times, University of Hyderabad receives record number of applications

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic, the University of Hyderabad (UoH), an Institution of Eminence, has recived a record number of 62,853 applications this year for 2,456 seats in 132 postgraduate and research programmes.
The number of applications received last year was about 56,000.
“Not only have the number of applications within India increased, but also the number of foreign students applying has gone up more than 20 per cent this year,” Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH, said in a release on Tuesday.
“The Institution of Eminence tag has certainly helped the UoH creat a positive image among the student community who want to be part of the institution. The University will ensure that affordable education is made available at global standards,” he added.
Of the total number of applications, about 60 per cent are from students belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities.
While an almost equal number of men and women are among the applicants, the central university has received 11 applications from candidates who have identified themselves as transgender.
In terms of geographical spread, about 46 per cent applicants are from Telangana, followed by Kerala (12 per cent), Delhi (8 per cent), AP and West Bengal (6 per cent each), and Odisha (5 per cent).
The number of applications received course-wise is topped by M.Sc. (five-yr Integrated) Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) – 6,189 applications followed by M.Sc. Chemistry – 3,847, M.Sc. Physics – 3,161, I.M.A. (five-yr Integrated) Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) – 2,953, M.A. English – 2,536 and M.C.A. – 2,946.
The schedule for the entrance exam will be notified once the Covid-19 situation improves and the atmosphere becomes conducive for holding the same, the Vice Chancellor said.
