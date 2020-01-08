India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq

The Indian government on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq in view of prevailing situation in the nation.

In retaliation to killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani, Iran has launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday. “In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification,” the advisory by Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. “Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq,” according to MEA.

Remain vigilant: DGCA tells airlines

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers crashed near Tehran in Iran.

“We had held meetings with the concerned Airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions,” a senior official of the DGCA said.

US aviation regulator FAA has also asked all US airlines to stop operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman due to the events in West Asia.