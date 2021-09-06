India inoculates at record 1.25 crore doses per day, says PM

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India’s average daily vaccination rate has reached 1.25 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He also announced that Himachal Pradesh has become first State to inoculate its entire eligible population with at least one dose.
In his interaction with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh, the PM said that the success of vaccination in India is the result of its spirit and hard work. “India is vaccinating at the record speed of 1.25 crore vaccines per day. This means that the number of vaccinations in India in one day is more than the population of many countries,” a government statement quoting him said.
Further, he said that Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a champion against the largest epidemic in 100 years. It is the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population. “This success has underlined the importance of Aatmvishwas and Aatmnirbharta,” he said.
Highlighting the achievement of hill state, he expressed happiness that even in a remote district like Lahaul-Spiti, the state has been a leader in giving 100 first dose. This area used to be cut off from the rest of the country for months before the Atal Tunnel was built. He praised the people of Himachal for not allowing any rumour or disinformation to hamper the vaccination efforts. He added that Himachal proves how the country's rural society is empowering the world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign.
Referring to recently notified Drone rules, the Prime Minister said these rules would help in many sectors like health and agriculture. “These will open doors for new possibilities,” he said. Referring to one of his Independence Day announcements, he said said the central government will create a special online platform for women self-help groups. He added that our sisters will be able to sell their products in the country and the world through this medium They will deliver apple, orange, kinnow, mushroom, tomato, many such products to every nook and corner of the country.
On the eve of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister urged the farmers and gardeners of Himachal to make farming in Himachal organic within the next 25 years. “Slowly, we have to free our soil from chemicals,” he said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...