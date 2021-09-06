India inoculates at record 1.25 crore doses per day, says PM

India’s average daily vaccination rate has reached 1.25 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He also announced that Himachal Pradesh has become first State to inoculate its entire eligible population with at least one dose.

In his interaction with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh, the PM said that the success of vaccination in India is the result of its spirit and hard work. “India is vaccinating at the record speed of 1.25 crore vaccines per day. This means that the number of vaccinations in India in one day is more than the population of many countries,” a government statement quoting him said.

Further, he said that Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a champion against the largest epidemic in 100 years. It is the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population. “This success has underlined the importance of Aatmvishwas and Aatmnirbharta,” he said.

Achievements

Highlighting the achievement of hill state, he expressed happiness that even in a remote district like Lahaul-Spiti, the state has been a leader in giving 100 first dose. This area used to be cut off from the rest of the country for months before the Atal Tunnel was built. He praised the people of Himachal for not allowing any rumour or disinformation to hamper the vaccination efforts. He added that Himachal proves how the country's rural society is empowering the world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign.

On drone rules

Referring to recently notified Drone rules, the Prime Minister said these rules would help in many sectors like health and agriculture. “These will open doors for new possibilities,” he said. Referring to one of his Independence Day announcements, he said said the central government will create a special online platform for women self-help groups. He added that our sisters will be able to sell their products in the country and the world through this medium They will deliver apple, orange, kinnow, mushroom, tomato, many such products to every nook and corner of the country.

On the eve of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister urged the farmers and gardeners of Himachal to make farming in Himachal organic within the next 25 years. “Slowly, we have to free our soil from chemicals,” he said.