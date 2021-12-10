India puts its best foot forward

The Shah of Mahindra
India is soon to overcome the subtle hierarchy that dominates variations along racial lines. Indian footwear, which is still measured on specifications designed by Europeans, will get a separate sizing system designed to cover the indigenous racial variations.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has started developing the first-ever ‘Indian footwear sizing’ system in consultation with Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai. The endeavour seeks to identify the footwear size ranges and define proportions for providing well-fitting and healthy footwear for domestic consumers. A budget of ₹10.80 crore to complete this project has been approved by the Department.
So far, the “Indian standard” has been based on footwear specifications followed by the Europeans, more specifically the French. In practical terms, it means the footwear available in the market is not entirely designed to give a comfort fit. Indian anthropometric features – height, weight, colour – being different from the Europeans, the shoes are not properly designed for us.
“This standard requires a revision to accommodate for demographic anthropometric features of the Indian foot, leading to a more comfortable footwear and health of individual,” an official release issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry clarified on Friday. The need for developing a sizing system tailor-made for the Indian population flows from the fact that anatomy and functional requirements of footwear for children, juveniles and adults are demography-dependent.
The project includes anthropometric survey, statistical analysis and development of an Indian foot sizing system and involves foot biomechanics and gait study, materials identification, development of design patterns and comfort parameters, wear trials, generation of specification, the release stated. Accurate measurements will be formulated taking into consideration variations due to region, gender, age and health condition.
