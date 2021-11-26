India reports 10,549 Covid cases on Nov 26 with 488 deaths

While the European countries are undertaking stricter measures to combat the spike in Covid cases, India seems to have touched the sweet spot as the daily infections remained less than 15,000 for about four weeks. India reported 10,549 Covid cases on Friday with 488 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data. Among the Northeastern States, Mizoram reported the highest cases at 444, followed by Assam at 142 and Manipur at 24. Kerala has been consistently leading in terms of contributing to the maximum daily cases and on Friday, it registered 5,987 Covid cases with maximum fatalities at 384, as per the data.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.89 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 12 days and the daily positivity rate was at 0.89 per cent. As per the Ministry, the daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 53 days and below 3 per cent for 88 consecutive days. Meanwhile, the country conducted 11,81,246 tests in the previous day, aggregating to 63.71 crore cumulative tests done so far.

Recovery rate

Further, the active caseload stood at 1,10,133, constituting 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate was at 98.33 per cent , highest since March 2020. The recovery of 9,868 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,39,77,830, as per the data.

In addition, India administered 71.29 lakh vaccine doses taking to a total of 121 crore inoculations done so far, as per the data. Also, the Government informed on Friday that more than 22.70 crore vaccine doses were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(193) 9,868 488 10,549 Till Now 1,10,133 3,39,77,830 4,67,468 3,45,55,431

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Friday