India set to re-enter UN Security Council as non-permanent member

India is set to win the Asia Pacific seat in the non-permanent category of the United Nations Security Council with no other contender to compete with it, the Economic Times reported.

The General Assembly will conduct elections for the five non-permanent members of the Security Council on June 17 under the new voting arrangements due to the novel coronavirus.

India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and 2011-2012.

Canada, Ireland, and Norway are competing for two seats in Western Europe and other countries category. Mexico is the only candidate for the one Latin America and Caribbean seat and Kenya and Djibouti will contest the seat available for the African group, ET report added.

Delhi's candidature was unanimously advocated in June last year by the 55 members of the Asia-Pacific grouping.

Each year, the General Assembly elects five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a two-year term.

Permanent membership

The year will be decisive for India’s future in the General Assembly as the country has been pushing for permanent membership for itself.

Support for India has been increasing with the number of countries advocating that the current UNSC needs to be refurbished according to the geopolitical realities of the 21st century.

In a move titled 'Procedure for holding elections by secret ballot without a plenary meeting during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the 193-member General Assembly decided that the election of non-permanent members to the Security Council and the election of members to the Economic and Social Council will be held simultaneously without a plenary meeting, according to officials.

India is a candidate for a non-permanent seat for 2021-22 with a confirmed win, as it is the only candidate for the lone seat from the Asia-Pacific grouping, officials added.

The 10 non-permanent seats comprise - five for African and Asian states; one for the Eastern European States; two for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.