India, Sweden to work together in AI, future mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, who is on a five-day visit to India with Queen Silvia, inaugurated the India-Sweden High-Level Dialogue on innovation policy on Monday with focus on areas such as digital health, artificial intelligence (AI), future mobility and circular economy.

“From future mobility to circular economy, from digital health to AI, Sweden and India will innovate together,” as per the official twitter handle of Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi.

The leaders affirmed the common desire of building greater convergences on bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Top Swedish companies such as Ikea, Tetrapak and Ericsson are part of the Swedish business delegation.

According to the Swedish Embassy, the India-Swedish Collaborative Industrial Research Development Programme in the area of smart grids and the `Joint Call’ in the area of digital health will be announced for joint proposals in 2020.

This is the Royal couple’s second State visit to India. The first visit was in 1993. It’s the fourth high-level exchange between Sweden and India since 2015 when former President Pranab Mukherjee was on a State visit. In 2016, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven visited India and in 2018, Modi visited Sweden.

“The aim of the State visit is to further strengthen the good relations between Sweden and India, and to promote Sweden-India cooperation, including within the frameworks of the joint action plan, the innovation partnership and existing memorandums of understanding,” according to the Swedish Embassy.