India to be among our top three trading partners by 2035, says Australian envoy

India is likely to be amongst the top three partners for Australia by 2035 and plans in this regard have been put in motion, said Andrew Ford, Australian Consul General in Kolkata.

Currently, the sub-continent is the fifth largest trading partner for Australia and bilateral trade stood at $30 billion in 2018-19.

“(In) the India Economic Strategy, the Australian government has put forward the goal to see the country (India) become among the top three trading partners by 2035”, he said at an event organised by the MCCI here.

Two-way trade is already witnessing growth and key imports include coal, education, gas, gold, copper and tourism services. Indian exports include tourism services, refined petroleum, business services and railway vehicles.

“We believe that there is enormous potential to grow trade and investment s between the two countries,” he said adding that 10 Indian states have been identified as “prospective” for Australia’s engagements. These include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, West Bengal, Punjab, UP and Delhi.