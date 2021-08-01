India will always be a voice of moderation: EAM Jaishankar

India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday as the country takes over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for August.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described it as a "momentous day" and referred to the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) to describe India's worldview.

"As we take over UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law," Jaishankar tweeted.

Bagchi said India's tenure at the UN Security Council has been guided by five 'S' --- 'Samman (respect), Samvaad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (peace) and Samriddhi (prosperity)'.

The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2.

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.

It is India's seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.