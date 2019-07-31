India to be world's top energy consumer by 2040: Pradhan

India is going to be the top energy consumer of the world in less that two decades said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at the launch of the NITI Aayog’s AIM- Atal Community Innovation Centre, Pradhan said, “Today we are the third largest consumer and in the coming years, before 2040, in less than 20 years, we will be the number one energy consumer of the world.”

Pradhan said that the sources of energy should evolve to meet this demand with a focus on de-carbonising the economy.

He said that the Atal Community Innovation Centre should focus on meeting the using local resources, such as non-fossilised bio-mass, to meet the growing energy demand of the country.

Pradhan also said that PSUs in the oil and gas, and steel sector would be spending their CSR contributions to support the initiatives of the Atal Community Innovation Centre.