Indian leather industry must seek net-zero carbon footprint: Jitendra Singh

The Indian leather industry must seek net-zero carbon footprint to meet the environmental norms, urged Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI) in Chennai on Thursday, Singh said that the carbon footprint of leather processing activity needs to approach zero levels and the bio-economy of animal skin-derived products is the new mantra of the time. Carrying capacity requirements of the leather sector in locations like Tamil Nadu demand the implementation of zero liquid discharge as the enforced environmental norm, which is under discussion.

Sustainability the new challenge

Sustainability of the leather sector is likely to emerge as the new challenge for CSIR-CLRI in its journey from the platinum to the centenary. The new vision for leather research and industry during the next 25 years may need to be on sustainability, net-zero carbon footprint, gaining total recyclability of leather-based materials, bio-economy of animal skin-derived products, and ensuring income parity for workers, besides brand building. The industry should use the start-up innovation in research and development and in sustainability, he said.

Efforts are on to prepare customised footwear for Indians by using 3D technology to scan the feet of the person to prepare their footwear. He said 73 districts in the country are included to implement the project in the first phase.

The Indian leather sector in 1947 provided livelihood opportunities for about 50,000 people only, but today it supports the livelihood of more than 45 lakh people in the country. In 2021, export realisation from the leather sector was valued at ₹40,000 crores.

Tracing the evolution of CLRI, Chennai from 1948, Singh said that in the first 25 years, the institute may have focused on bringing technologies to the unreached and facilitating the planned development of the sector. During the next 25 years, Indian leather research and industry seem to have focused on modernisation and enhancing environmental preparedness.

Brand building

The last 25 years have led to the enhancement of unit value realisation from leather in the global market. The new vision for leather research and industry during the next 25 years will be to carve a new niche in the world market through innovation and brand building, he said.

The minister also urged CLRI to initiate steps to bring in students from schools and colleges to visit the campus and introduce them to various aspects of leather, technology and research. This was done at ISRO, and can be replicated at CLRI too, he said.

To honour the 75 years of services of CSIR-CLRI to the leather and allied sectors, B Selvakumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai, released a commemorative stamp and a special cover and presented it to the minister.