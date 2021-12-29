India’s Covid cases rise to 9,195 on Wednesday, Omicron tally at 781

India reported 9,195 Covid cases on Wednesday with 302 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per Health Ministry data. The number of cases have risen from the previous day’s infections tally of 6,358, as per the data. In the national capital, Covid cases stood at 496, at the highest level since early June. During the last two weeks, the positivity rate here has been increasing and it has surged to 0.89 per cent on Wednesday.

Also, Mumbai witnessed a sharp surge in Covid cases at 1,333 as on Tuesday evening from Monday’s tally of 809. This is the highest one-day rise in cases in the financial capital since May 26, when 1,352 cases were recorded. Mumbai alone contributed to 63.3 per cent of Maharashtra's count of 2,172 Covid cases. Mumbai’s positivity rate went up to 4.11 per cent the previous day.

Omicron tally

Meanwhile, Omicron tally surged to 781 in the country. Delhi has the highest number of infections at 238, followed by Maharashtra at 167 and Gujarat at 73. India’s daily positivity rate stood at 0.79 per cent, at lower than 2 per cent for the last 86 days and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, lower than 1 per cent for the last 45 days.

In addition, India conducted 11.67 lakh tests during the previous day taking to a total of 67.52 crore tests done so far, according to the data. Further, India administered 64.61 lakh vaccine doses on Wednesday, aggregating to 143.15 crore inoculations done so far. More than 16.67 cr (16,67,25,556) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs.