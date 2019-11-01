News

India's employment rate in October is the highest since August 2016 : CMIE

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

The umployment rate rose to 8.5 per cent

1 India's unemployment rate in October rose to 8.5 per cent, the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2 per cent in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)on Friday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

India's infrastructure output fell 5.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday, while the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.

