News

India's vaccination programme is science-born, science-driven, science-based: PM

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.   -  PTI

VIP culture was kept out of the vaccination programme, he said

Hailing the crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. He asserted that there was no "VIP culture" in the drive. In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister urged people to keep following the Covid protocols during the festival season and not drop their guard.

"It is a matter of pride for us that India's vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based," Modi said.

From the development of vaccines to inoculation, science and science-based approach has been involved in all processes, he asserted.

Taking everyone along, the country started the campaign of 'Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine', he noted.

The country, he said, had only one mantra -- that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in the vaccination.

"That's why it was ensured that VIP culture was not allowed," he said.

Published on October 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like