Infosys co-founder shares old report on PDS that could’ve benefitted India during Covid-19

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Nandan Nilekani, India’s tech giant Infosys’ co-founder, took to Twitter to share his detailed strategic plan given to Public Distribution System (PDS) 9 years ago that would have benefitted the country in times like these.
He wrote, “9 years ago, I had headed a committee which prepared a detailed strategy for a next generation national Public Distribution System.”
He added on another tweet, “It would have given, among other things, full nationwide portability of benefits (anytime, anywhere), option for food or cash etc. It could have been a hugely positive strategic platform in this crisis!”
The report entails a detailed description of the state of the Public Distribution System in 20111 and how can it be computerised in a country as big as India. The report is called “Report of the Task Force on an IT Strategy for PDS and an implementable solution for the direct transfer of subsidy for Food and Kerosene.”
The table of content included - Challenges faced by PDS in 2011; the current status of computerization in states; the need for a national information utility; a common solution architecture for all states in India.
Hailing the report, Twitterati asked Nilekani to make more formulate more such strategic documents on burning issues. A Twitter user (Krishna Deshmukh) commented, “Prepare a detailed strategy to fix GST portal too.”
Another (Amit Gupta) commented: “Dear Nandan, good to read this document, very comprehensive. JAM has transformed India, the reform of the PDS is long-awaited. Knowing the importance, I hope our govt will put its execution now.”
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...