Infosys co-founder shares old report on PDS that could’ve benefitted India during Covid-19

Nandan Nilekani, India’s tech giant Infosys’ co-founder, took to Twitter to share his detailed strategic plan given to Public Distribution System (PDS) 9 years ago that would have benefitted the country in times like these.

He wrote, “9 years ago, I had headed a committee which prepared a detailed strategy for a next generation national Public Distribution System.”

He added on another tweet, “It would have given, among other things, full nationwide portability of benefits (anytime, anywhere), option for food or cash etc. It could have been a hugely positive strategic platform in this crisis!”

The report entails a detailed description of the state of the Public Distribution System in 20111 and how can it be computerised in a country as big as India. The report is called “Report of the Task Force on an IT Strategy for PDS and an implementable solution for the direct transfer of subsidy for Food and Kerosene.”

The table of content included - Challenges faced by PDS in 2011; the current status of computerization in states; the need for a national information utility; a common solution architecture for all states in India.

Hailing the report, Twitterati asked Nilekani to make more formulate more such strategic documents on burning issues. A Twitter user (Krishna Deshmukh) commented, “Prepare a detailed strategy to fix GST portal too.”

Another (Amit Gupta) commented: “Dear Nandan, good to read this document, very comprehensive. JAM has transformed India, the reform of the PDS is long-awaited. Knowing the importance, I hope our govt will put its execution now.”