Work out strategy to attract 100 firms exiting China: Industry leaders tells Karnataka

Given the interest shown by a few companies moving out their manufacturing out of China, top industry leaders advised Karnataka to work out a strategy to attract 100 companies.
The advise came when the Karnataka government reached out to Nandan Nilekani, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Kris Gopalakrishnan with an objective of attracting industrial investments into the State.
At the meeting, industry leaders also assured cooperation from the private sector in reaching out to and facilitating interactions with CEOs of these companies.
State Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar along with TM Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary; Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary – Commerce & Industries and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner Industries department through video conference discussed changes needed especially due to Covid-19 crisis.
Shettar urged to consider them for further actions and informed industry leaders that the government is in the process of notifying a new industrial policy for the State. He added that a special relief package for MSMEs is under discussion.
Shettar recounted the steps taken by government for reopening the industries on a short notice post Covid-induced lockdown and spelt out government’s intent of further improving the investment climate to attract industries to Karnataka.
The industry leaders appreciated Karnataka’s initiatives in controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the State.
To boost the industry sentiment in the State, they shared several constructive inputs such as improving the Single Window Clearance System for approvals, easing land acquisition regulations, and leveraging the knowledge base of Bengaluru to promote technology-based manufacturing.
