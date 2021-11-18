Infosys Foundation builds a 350-bed cardiac care unit at Karnataka government-run hospital

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys today, announced that it has inaugurated a 350-bed ‘Infosys Foundation Block’ within the Jayadeva Hospital premises in Bengaluru. This block was built to help the hospital in its endeavour to provide quality cardiac care at affordable costs.

The Infosys Foundation Block built at the cost of ₹ crore, will be equipped with critical cardiac care equipment, and offer free treatment to underprivileged patients. It was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the virtual presence of Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said, “The completion of this Block is testament to the long-standing collaboration between Infosys Foundation and Jayadeva Hospital. This further propels our continued efforts to ensure proper medical care and treatment for underprivileged patients in India. We are also grateful to the Government of Karnataka for the help and assistance in realizing this vision.”

This initiative further adds to Infosys Foundation’s efforts to expand hospital and quarantine facilities and ensure proper medical treatment for the public. The Foundation recently inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan’ Dharamshala at the National Cancer Institute, AIIMS, Haryana. It has also supported the construction of the ‘Infosys Foundation Asha Nivas’ Dharamshala at The Tata Memorial Centre, in Navi Mumbai, a 75,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art, multi-disciplinary Outpatient Department (OPD) block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, and a Silver Jubilee medical block at the Ramakrishna Sevashrama in Pavagada, Karnataka.

Over the last one and a half years, Infosys committed ₹200 crore for Covid relief efforts across India. The Infosys Foundation also set up a 150-bed Covid care hospital in Bengaluru, in partnership with the state government.