Innovation, team work, technology will fuel India to become $5 trillion economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that innovation, team work and technology are the three areas that will fuel India to become a $5 trillion economy.

"India’s innovation is a great blend of economics and utility. We have worked to create a robust ecosystem for innovation, for incubation for R&D in our country," he said.

He urged students to find easy solutions to the country’s problems.

"I have a request to make to all of you. No matter where you work, no matter where you live do also keep in mind the needs of your Motherland, India,” he said in his address at the 56th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Your hard work, innovation and research could help a fellow Indian. Not only this is this your social responsibility but it also makes immense business sense, he said.

"In front of me is both a mini-India and the spirit of new India. IIT Madras is a prime example of how a decade-old Institution can transform itself to meet the need and aspirations of the 21st century. Foundations of the 21st century rests on three crucial pillars of innovation, teamwork and technology. Each of these compliment each other. Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world especially in science, technology and innovation, which are powered by IITians,” Modi said.