International Spirits and Wines body of India names Nita Kapoor as CEO

International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), the representative industry body of national and international spirits & wine companies such as Diageo-United SpiritBeam Suntory, Bacardi, Brown Forman, Moet Hennessy, Campari and William Grant & Sons, has announced the appointment of Nita Kapoor as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from June 3.
In a career spanning over 33 years, Nita has held several senior general management, corporate affairs and marketing positions at Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), Mudra Communications and News Corp VCCircle. At GPI, her roles included COO, Domestic Operations and Executive Vice-President – Marketing, CSR & Corporate Affairs.
During her 17 years at Mudra Communications, Nita worked across a portfolio of iconic Indian and international brands and headed the company’s Delhi Office, a press statement from the industry body said on Wednesday.
Thibault Cuny, Co-Chair - ISWAI and CEO, Pernod Ricard India said, “Nita’s multi-functional experience and track record make her a tremendous asset to ISWAI.”
Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Co-Chair - ISWAI and Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer, Diageo India added, “Nita combines the unique advantage of experience in a highly regulated industry with a refreshing external perspective from outside the beverage alcohol industry.”
