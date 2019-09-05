INX Media case: Court to pronounce order on CBI plea for judicial custody of Chidambaram

A Delhi court will shortly pronounce its order on the plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that former finance minister P Chidambaram be sent to judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order after Chidambaram’s counsel opposed the plea for judicial custody and instead offered that he be taken into ED custody in the money laundering case arising out of the INX Media scam.

Chidambaram, 73, was produced was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case.

Chidambaram’s 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends on Thursday.