Is the Maharashtra CM Covid-positive? 

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai amidst the brewing political crisis in the State, said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is Covid-19 positive and that’s why he couldn’t meet him.

State Congress President Nana Patole, too, told reporters in Mumbai that Thackeray is Covid-19 positive and will be virtually present in the Cabinet meeting.

However, the CM office has not confirmed the news.

Kamal Nath told reporters that the BJP was trying the same experiment it did in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and elsewhere. “They are playing with the Constitution. But they should remember that there is always the next day,” he said.

Nath added that the Thackeray-led government will continue to rule the State and that the Cabinet will not recommend dissolution of the Assembly.

Patole, too, said there were no discussions on a likely dissolution of the Assembly.