IT dept takes a step towards greater transparency with DIN project

The IT Department has finally initiated the DIN project under which every single document issued by the department to taxpayers will have a computer-generated Document Identification Number (DIN).

The identification number will leave an audit trail in all communications and is expected to bring down corruption in the IT Department and reduce harassment of taxpayers. The project is being kicked off in IT offices across the country today.

A Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular on August 14 mandated that all communications relating to assessment, appeals, orders, exemptions, inquiry, investigation, verification of information, penalty, prosecution, and rectification, which have to be issued to the assessee or any other person, must have a DIN.

A senior IT official told BusinessLine that DIN would improve transparency in the affairs of the IT Department. At times, IT officers issued backdated manual notices to taxpayers, after the mandatory time limit prescribed under law for issuing notices had expired. This was a cause for concern for taxpayers and was encouraging corruption, the official said.

The CBDT’s August 14 circular asked IT officers to issue manual notices only in exceptional circumstances, in accordance with a set of procedures and rules, the official added.