Jagan to release YSR biography penned by Vijayamma

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release a biography penned by his mother YS Vijayalakshmi on his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The book, titled Naalo... Naatho... YSR (Within me... With me, YSR), will be released on July 8, which marks the 71st birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister.

The memoir seeks to capture the ebbs and flow of the life and times of the legendary leader and the turn of events in the aftermath of September 2, 2009, when he died in a tragic helicopter crash.

While the world knows about the leader, Vijayalakshmi said: “I have written about some facts about the great leader which the outside world doesn’t know.” The book gives an account of how YSR handled the responsibilities as a son, father, brother, husband, son-in-law, father-in-law, friend and a leader.

Vijayamma traces his journey from marriage at a young age, the circumstances then, how he earned the name as a poor man’s doctor, his entry into politics, and later his leadership qualities from student days and his compassion towards the poor.

She also tracks the journey of the leader right from being the APCC (Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee) president days to the Chief Minister, and the pulls and pressures there on.

The book is an account of YSR’s life and his political journey and how he is still alive in the form of the welfare schemes he introduced, and it will be useful and inspire the future generations, she wrote in the preface. The book is published by Emesco.