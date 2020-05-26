News

Jahnabi Phookan appointed as National President of FICCI FLO

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on May 26, 2020 Published on May 26, 2020

File photo

Jahnabi Phookan, a women entrepreneur and member of the National Board of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, has been appointed as the National President of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO).

FLO is the oldest women-led and -focused business chamber of Southeast Asia and the women’s wing of the apex chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

She took over from outgoing National President Harjinder Kaur Talwar at the 36th FLO Annual Session- Rising Above Covid Challenges - in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

FICCI FLO represents over 8000 women entrepreneurs and professionals across 17 chapters nationally and works aggressively towards promoting economic empowerment and equal opportunities for women.

Jahnabi Phookan is the 37th National President of FICCI FLO. In her role as the National President, she will focus on empowering women with entrepreneurship capabilities and professional excellence. This will further enable them to take up new challenges and maximise opportunities in the new normal post-COVID.

Speaking about her new role, Phookan said in an official statement: “I am honored and humbled by the responsibility entrusted on me. We at FICCI FLO are working towards women's economic empowerment at various levels, but - going forward and in accordance with current times - our aim will be to focus on creating sustainable livelihoods for women to empower them further. We wish to move towards our aim by promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women across the country and I am excited to embark on this journey.”

Passionate about women’s empowerment, Jahnabi advocates and works towards building sustainable livelihoods for women’s economic upliftment.

Jahnabi is the co-founder of two National Tourism Award-winning companies: Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Company under JTI Group. Her companies are encompassed in travel & hospitality - boutique river cruising, specialised tours for small groups, tea, and textiles - all of which empower young people’s livelihoods, especially women and their communities.

Phookan has worked for the cause of women weavers of Assam and runs her own signature line as Tribal Heritage and Lahe Looms since 2014. Jahnabi started the platform ‘KONYAK’ with her partner from Nagaland in 2008 for the artisans and weavers of Northeast India with a curated collection of handlooms, handicrafts, and artifacts from this region.

Phookan was the founder member and Vice-Chairperson of FLO Northeast chapter in 2007. During her tenure, she conceptualised the ‘Iconic Women of Northeast’ Awards that honors 5 women from across diverse genres in the NE who have overcome difficulties to achieve their dreams. Jahnabi was a recipient of the FLO Outstanding Women Achievers Award in December 2013.

Published on May 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
FICCI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
WHO warns of ‘second peak’ in areas where Covid-19 is declining
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.