Jahnabi Phookan appointed as National President of FICCI FLO

Jahnabi Phookan, a women entrepreneur and member of the National Board of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, has been appointed as the National President of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO).

FLO is the oldest women-led and -focused business chamber of Southeast Asia and the women’s wing of the apex chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

She took over from outgoing National President Harjinder Kaur Talwar at the 36th FLO Annual Session- Rising Above Covid Challenges - in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

FICCI FLO represents over 8000 women entrepreneurs and professionals across 17 chapters nationally and works aggressively towards promoting economic empowerment and equal opportunities for women.

Jahnabi Phookan is the 37th National President of FICCI FLO. In her role as the National President, she will focus on empowering women with entrepreneurship capabilities and professional excellence. This will further enable them to take up new challenges and maximise opportunities in the new normal post-COVID.

Speaking about her new role, Phookan said in an official statement: “I am honored and humbled by the responsibility entrusted on me. We at FICCI FLO are working towards women's economic empowerment at various levels, but - going forward and in accordance with current times - our aim will be to focus on creating sustainable livelihoods for women to empower them further. We wish to move towards our aim by promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women across the country and I am excited to embark on this journey.”

Passionate about women’s empowerment, Jahnabi advocates and works towards building sustainable livelihoods for women’s economic upliftment.

Jahnabi is the co-founder of two National Tourism Award-winning companies: Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Company under JTI Group. Her companies are encompassed in travel & hospitality - boutique river cruising, specialised tours for small groups, tea, and textiles - all of which empower young people’s livelihoods, especially women and their communities.

Phookan has worked for the cause of women weavers of Assam and runs her own signature line as Tribal Heritage and Lahe Looms since 2014. Jahnabi started the platform ‘KONYAK’ with her partner from Nagaland in 2008 for the artisans and weavers of Northeast India with a curated collection of handlooms, handicrafts, and artifacts from this region.

Phookan was the founder member and Vice-Chairperson of FLO Northeast chapter in 2007. During her tenure, she conceptualised the ‘Iconic Women of Northeast’ Awards that honors 5 women from across diverse genres in the NE who have overcome difficulties to achieve their dreams. Jahnabi was a recipient of the FLO Outstanding Women Achievers Award in December 2013.