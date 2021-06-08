News

Jaishankar to attend India-Kenya joint commission meet in Nairobi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 08, 2021

The earlier meet was held in New Delhi in March 2019.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair the third meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission with his Kenyan counterpart in Nairobi later this week.

All aspects of the bilateral relationship between India and Kenya will be reviewed at the joint commission meeting, per an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

Jaishankar will be in Kenya from June 12 to June 14.

In Nairobi, Jaishankar will also meet other Ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship, the release added.

"The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries, which the visit will seek to deepen. The Minister will also interact with the thriving Indian-origin community, an important bridge between the two countries," it said.

Both India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council and are also members of the Commonwealth.

