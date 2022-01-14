Jallikattu begins with Covid-19 restrictions 

The first Jallikattu event of the year was conducted on Thursday in Pudukkottai amid Covid-19 restrictions. The Tamil Nadu government has permitted the conduct of Jallikattu this year with precautionary measures and safety norms. Arrangements have been made for the bull-taming sport in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur events in Madurai district.

Jallikattu is Tamil Nadu’s traditional sport as a part of the Pongal festival. The bull-taming sport is conducted on the third day of the Pongal festival which is known as Mattu Pongal. At this event, there will be an aggressive confrontation between cattle and humans wherein bulls will be let out into a crowd of human participants. The participants aim to grab the hump of the bull and restrict it.

Earlier, P Moorthy, Minister of Commercial Tax and Registration, reviewed and inspected the arrangements for Jallikattu along with the district collector.

Precautionary measures

The government has also taken precautionary measures by allowing 300 bull-tamers and 150 spectators. Spectators are required to provide a Covid-19 final dose vaccination certificate and a Covid-19 negative certificate to watch the sport. They should also follow Covid-19 protocol by wearing masks and social distancing.

Department officials and organisers should also possess a negative Covid-19 certificate and a final vaccination certificate. People are advised to watch the sport on television or through the internet.

Bull owners and their trainers will only be allowed during the registration and those with valid identity cards provided by district administration will be allowed inside. Alaganallu Jallikattu event has been postponed to January 17.

Last year, the Covid-19 restrictions were similar, where participants were asked to undergo Covid-19 tests and produce a negative certificate. Players were limited to 150 per event and only 50 per cent seating capacity was allowed.

The sport was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014, but due to widespread protests in the Tamil Nadu , the State government stepped in to reverse the order.