JEE (Main) examination: Centres ensure sanitary measures, social distancing

On the first day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam, majority of candidates were dropped by their parents at the examination centres, where all protocols were followed to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.

Several measures, including providing a new mask to each student while entering the centre, allowing a gap of one computer between two candidates, were taken to ensure safety and avoid any physical contact during the examination.

While the test centres went the extra mile to ensure conducive environment for students to take the exams, some of them, however, felt that appearing for the examination in the current testing pandemic times will affect their performance.

“The exam centres were much better organised this time as compared to the last year,” said Khushi Jain.

This was Jain’s, a student of Vidyamandir, second attempt at JEE (Main). While entering the exam centre, candidates were given a new mask. Inside the examination hall also, there was a gap of one computer between two candidates.

Some students felt that conducting the competitive exam during these testing times will have a negative impact on their performance.

“Writing the exam was a bit difficult this year with a mask on. I had to remove my gloves after sometime, but was constantly sanitising my hands. I definitely think that my performance would have been better if I had appeared for the exam in normal circumstances,” said Tisha Sharma who hails from Noida.

This year, the National Testing Agency that conducts JEE, NEET (UG) exams has increased the number of centres from 570 to 660 (in case of JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (in case of NEET (UG) 2020).

The candidates have been instructed to sit in alternate seats. To ensure social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates have been staggered.