The ruling coalition of INDIA bloc lead by JMM was leading on 49 seats, eight more than the half way mark, while the BJP-headed NDA was ahead in 31 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, the early trends available on the Election Commission of India website showed at around 12 on Saturday.

The JMM appears to be taking advantage of issues around the tribals versus non-tribal factions on which it had fought the assembly elections.

Among the INDIA bloc allies, JMM was leading in 30 constituencies, Congress in 14, and RJD 5. On the other hand among the NDA, BJP was ahead on 27 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) on 1 and AJSU on 1. While CPI(ML)(L) was leading on 1 seat and Independent and others in 2 constituencies.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the assembly polls which were held in two phases in , with JMM Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 12,818 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom.

Kalpana Soren, Sita Soren both trailing

Kalpana Soren, the wife of JMM leader Hemant Soren, was trailing in Gandey assembly constituency by 1,685 votes against her rival from the BJP, Muniya Devi. Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) was trailing by over 21,000 votes against Congress’ Irfan Ansari from Jamtara seat.

JMM candidate and outgoing State minister Bebi Devi was leading by 281 votes over JKLM’s Jairam KUmar Mahto in Dumri assembly seat. The RJD was doing well in 5 of 6 seats as per early trends.

BJP State chief and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi was leading by over 10,000 votes over JMM’s Nizam Uddin Ansari in Dhanwar seat.

Former CM Champai Soren, who crossed over to the BJP from the JMM before the elections, was leading by over 26,700 votes in his traditional pocketbrough of Seraikela against JMM’s Ganesh Mahli. He has been winning this seat since 1991 on the JMM ticket, but this time he is likely to clinch the contest on the BJP symbol.

In Jaganathpur, former MP and BJP nominee Geeta Kora was trailing by 2631 votes against Congress’ Sonaram Sinku.

The results will decide the electoral fate of a total of 1,211 candidates.

Other prominent candidates whose fate will be decided in this polls are outgoing Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato of the JMM from Nala who is leading by over 6400 votes against BJP’s Madhav Chandra Mahato, Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama who is trailing by 629 votes against BJP’s Ashok Kumar, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli who is trailing by over 7000 votes against Congress’ Amit Kumar.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said the counting is underway amid tight security arrangements and is likely to be completed by 4 PM.

This elections, the voter turnout was historic as it touched 67.74 per cent, the highest since the formation of Jharkhand in 2000.