JSW Paints, which was launched five years ago, is close to achieving a turnover of ₹2,000 crore this fiscal.

After crossing ₹1,000 crore in FY22, the company will achieve five times higher growth than industry.

Having crossed the ₹1,500-crore mark in nine months of the current fiscal, the company is confident of achieving its next ₹1,000 crore revenue more quickly, a company release stated.

From sixth largest paints player, it is set to be one among the top four in the next few years, it said.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Paints, said the group’s first true consumer-facing business has been well received across the country, enabling it to cross the ₹2,000-crore mark in revenue.

Continuous innovation and wide-ranging disruptions are delivering promising results, he added.

Retail network

During the current fiscal, JSW Paints expanded to over 60 per cent of paint selling towns.

It has added over 2,000 retailers each year.

In the recent past, it launched over 20 new products across markets, with new launches currently contributing over 15 per cent of gross revenues.

JSW Paints is also expanding its business in the institutional segment through communities of architects and interior decorators.

AS Sundaresan, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Paints, said the company will continue to bring in transparency with thoughtful disruptions such as its ‘any colour one price’’ offering.

“Over a million happy households have already experienced it this year,” he said.

The company has launched stakeholder engagement and loyalty programmes such as the Galaxy Stellar Club for retailers and Star Partner programme for contractors.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit