Kanara Industrial Association launches STRIVE programme

Kanara Industrial Association - Industrial Cluster (KIA-IC) in Mangaluru has launched a World Bank funded project – STRIVE (Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement) – for the benefit of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

Prakash Kalbavi, President for STRIVE programme under KIA-IC, said that the objective of taking up the project was to create Centre of Excellence for Skill Education in Mangaluru, and STRIVE programme was the first step towards this achieving the vision.

KIA-IC is the implementing agency for the STRIVE programme under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

He said KIA-IC is chosen as an implementing agency among the 19 industry clusters in India and one among the three in Karnataka. This project is aimed at improving the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and apprenticeships.

He said KIA-IC has opted for five trades -- fitter, electrician, welder, motor vehicle mechanic, and PASAA (Programming and Systems Administration Assistant). In this, first four are engineering trades. PASAA, which is a non-engineering trade, aims at providing more jobs to women, he said. Three committees are formed for the smooth execution of the STRIVE programme.

He said KIA-IC’s objective is to provide jobs for youth through apprentice programme where they are trained on the job with a good stipend and are made job-ready to take up jobs with better salary. STRIVE has a career path to help candidates find and keep jobs in growing industries.

KIA-IC provides job placement assistance for the apprentices through its partnerships with local industries, establishments .

Youths who have completed ITI and 10th standard are considered for the STRIVE programme.

KIA-IC has partnered with IGVET (Indo-German Vocational Education Training) as a knowledge partner.