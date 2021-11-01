Kanara Industrial Association launches STRIVE programme

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Kanara Industrial Association - Industrial Cluster (KIA-IC) in Mangaluru has launched a World Bank funded project – STRIVE (Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement) – for the benefit of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.
Prakash Kalbavi, President for STRIVE programme under KIA-IC, said that the objective of taking up the project was to create Centre of Excellence for Skill Education in Mangaluru, and STRIVE programme was the first step towards this achieving the vision.
KIA-IC is the implementing agency for the STRIVE programme under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).
He said KIA-IC is chosen as an implementing agency among the 19 industry clusters in India and one among the three in Karnataka. This project is aimed at improving the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and apprenticeships.
He said KIA-IC has opted for five trades -- fitter, electrician, welder, motor vehicle mechanic, and PASAA (Programming and Systems Administration Assistant). In this, first four are engineering trades. PASAA, which is a non-engineering trade, aims at providing more jobs to women, he said. Three committees are formed for the smooth execution of the STRIVE programme.
He said KIA-IC’s objective is to provide jobs for youth through apprentice programme where they are trained on the job with a good stipend and are made job-ready to take up jobs with better salary. STRIVE has a career path to help candidates find and keep jobs in growing industries.
KIA-IC provides job placement assistance for the apprentices through its partnerships with local industries, establishments .
Youths who have completed ITI and 10th standard are considered for the STRIVE programme.
KIA-IC has partnered with IGVET (Indo-German Vocational Education Training) as a knowledge partner.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...