The Karnataka government has declared dengue fever an epidemic as the State recorded a total of 25,408 cases so far. A gazette notification circulated by the State Health and Family Welfare Department includes stringent measures issued to building owners, occupiers, and builders to control the spread of the disease; it said failure to comply with directives will result in fines.

The State has reported 12 deaths due to dengue. Of these, two deaths occurred in Hassan, Dharwad, and Shivamogga each, while Mysuru, Haveri, and Davangere posted one death each. Among all districts, Bengaluru has the highest number of dengue cases, at 11,590, and three deaths, as of September 2. Other affected areas include Mandya with 872 cases, Hassan with 835 cases, Mysuru with 820 cases, and Kalaburagi with 793.

Cases break-up

In July, Bengaluru recorded 5,000 positive cases, which decreased to 3,000 in August, according to Vikas Kishor Suralkar, Special Commissioner, Health Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Meanwhile, on September 3, Mandya recorded 882 cases cumulatively, with Hassan registering 839, Mysuru 820, Kalaburagi 799, Bengaluru Urban 440, and Bengaluru Rural 185 cases.

Additionally, the government has amended the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020, introducing new rules to curb the spread of dengue. The rules detail the responsibilities of property owners and occupiers to prevent mosquito breeding. Non-compliance will result in penalties, with ₹400 being charged for households in urban areas and ₹200 for rural areas. Offices, schools, and commercial establishments will bear fines of ₹1,000 in urban areas and ₹500 in rural areas.