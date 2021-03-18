Karnataka draws up 50-day plan to tackle impending Covid second wave

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Karnataka government has drawn up a 50-day plan to tackle impending second wave.
As part of the plan, the government will intensify vaccination, strictly monitor large gatherings, mobilise more doctors, set up Covid care centres and rope in private hospitals.
A decision to this effect was taken at the health and family welfare department convened meeting of senior officials and heads of key government hospitals regarding Covid-19 containment measures.
Dr K Sudhakar Karnataka minister for Health and Medical Education, in a briefing reporters after the meeting, said “Government is prepared to prevent and mitigate the possible second wave of Covid-19 and in the next 50 days doctors, healthcare workers and officials are set to work in mission mode.”
“Last year when the pandemic struck there was a lack of information and awareness. Yet, we were successful in controlling the pandemic. We are now anticipating a possible second wave and preparing to fight it. We also have the advantage of vaccines now which we didn't have last year. People should follow precautions and should not let the guard down,” he added.
In the wake of uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Minister emphasised on vaccine coverage. Few days back nearly 2.5 lakh inoculations were done in a single day. So it is possible to ramp up coverage and a target has been set to vaccinate three lakh people per day. “If we vaccinate senior citizens and people above 45 years with comorbidities, we can mitigate the second wave.”
Due to rising cases in Bengaluru urban and rural, about 200 ambulances are being deployed. “In Bengaluru to ensure that there is no inadequacy of ambulances during emergency. War room will start operating as it was during last year and the government will monitor the situation using real-time data. Decision has been made to recruit resident doctors and paramedical staff on a temporary basis,” Dr Sudhakar said.
For treatment of Covid-19 patients, the government is planning to hold a round of discussion with private hospitals in a week. “If the infection spreads more we will rope in private hospitals to ensure sufficient availability of beds. The heads of respective institutions will be held accountable for any lapse,” said the Minister.
In Bengaluru, a 1,000 bed Covid Care Centre is being readied which is expected to be operational by Monday (March 22). “I have instructed the officials to ensure that the vaccine is not wasted and I will personally monitor it on a daily basis,” he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...