Karnataka draws up 50-day plan to tackle impending Covid second wave

The Karnataka government has drawn up a 50-day plan to tackle impending second wave.

As part of the plan, the government will intensify vaccination, strictly monitor large gatherings, mobilise more doctors, set up Covid care centres and rope in private hospitals.

A decision to this effect was taken at the health and family welfare department convened meeting of senior officials and heads of key government hospitals regarding Covid-19 containment measures.

Dr K Sudhakar Karnataka minister for Health and Medical Education, in a briefing reporters after the meeting, said “Government is prepared to prevent and mitigate the possible second wave of Covid-19 and in the next 50 days doctors, healthcare workers and officials are set to work in mission mode.”

“Last year when the pandemic struck there was a lack of information and awareness. Yet, we were successful in controlling the pandemic. We are now anticipating a possible second wave and preparing to fight it. We also have the advantage of vaccines now which we didn't have last year. People should follow precautions and should not let the guard down,” he added.

In the wake of uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Minister emphasised on vaccine coverage. Few days back nearly 2.5 lakh inoculations were done in a single day. So it is possible to ramp up coverage and a target has been set to vaccinate three lakh people per day. “If we vaccinate senior citizens and people above 45 years with comorbidities, we can mitigate the second wave.”

In Bengaluru

Due to rising cases in Bengaluru urban and rural, about 200 ambulances are being deployed. “In Bengaluru to ensure that there is no inadequacy of ambulances during emergency. War room will start operating as it was during last year and the government will monitor the situation using real-time data. Decision has been made to recruit resident doctors and paramedical staff on a temporary basis,” Dr Sudhakar said.

For treatment of Covid-19 patients, the government is planning to hold a round of discussion with private hospitals in a week. “If the infection spreads more we will rope in private hospitals to ensure sufficient availability of beds. The heads of respective institutions will be held accountable for any lapse,” said the Minister.

In Bengaluru, a 1,000 bed Covid Care Centre is being readied which is expected to be operational by Monday (March 22). “I have instructed the officials to ensure that the vaccine is not wasted and I will personally monitor it on a daily basis,” he added.